Navy Region Southwest Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (NNS) -- Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen relieved Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett as commander of Navy Region Southwest (NRSW), during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI), May 23.



Barnett led NRSW shore operations to support more than 325,000 Sailors, Marines, family members and retirees across 10 installations, balancing force health protection requirements, through the COVID-19 pandemic, and mission readiness with safety protocols. Through his leadership, NRSW held the inaugural diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility summit with local military and civilian leaders from throughout the region.



“Region Southwest consists of some of the most dedicated and hard-working people in the Navy,” said Barnett. “For the Region Southwest team, it has been an absolute honor to serve with all of you. To Adm. Rosen, I am confident that you will build on the tremendous work accomplished by your team here at Region Southwest.”



Vice Admiral Yancy B. Lindsey, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), presented Barnett with the Legion of Merit for his inspirational leadership of NRSW from July 2021 to May 2022.



“Over the past 10 months, Adm. Barnett has led NRSW in providing outstanding support to the Fleet, the fighter, and the family,” said Lindsey. “Under his leadership, NRSW has made a difference in the lives of thousands of Sailors, their families, and in the communities they call home.”



Rosen assumed command of NRSW following a tour as chief of staff for CNIC. He previously commanded Naval Air Station Norfolk and Patrol Squadron (VP) 16.



“Fellow flag officers and tenant command leadership, NRSW exists to support your fleet, fighters and families,” said Rosen. “Our mission will not change. We will maintain the required support to ensure the operational forces within the nation’s second largest fleet concentration area are ready to take the fight to the enemy.”

