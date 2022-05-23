Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRSW Holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett speaks during a change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station North Island. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen relieved Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett as commander, Navy Region Southwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 22:40
    Photo ID: 7236135
    VIRIN: 220523-N-IM823-0123
    Resolution: 4511x3002
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRSW Holds Change of Command, by CPO Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNRSW Change of Command

