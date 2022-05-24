New MILITARY STAR Accountholders Can Win $500 Exchange Gift Card in Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Just in time for PCS season, new MILITARY STAR cardholders have a chance to win one of...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Just in time for PCS season, new MILITARY STAR cardholders have a chance to win one of four $500 Exchange gift cards. Shoppers who open and use a new MILITARY STAR account June 1 to 30 will automatically be entered in the sweepstakes. Visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds for official sweepstakes rules, including an alternative method to enter. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Just in time for PCS season, MILITARY STAR® is hosting a sweepstakes for new cardholders to win $500 Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift cards.



From June 1 to 30, military shoppers who sign up and use their new MILITARY STAR account will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes. Four winners will each receive a $500 Exchange gift card.



All new cardholders also receive 10% off first-day purchases as well as exclusive everyday savings like 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations and 10% off at participating Exchange restaurants.



“If you win, you get a $500 Exchange gift card. If you don’t win, you still get the exclusive discounts, savings and benefits of the MILITARY STAR card,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s a win-win—or, in this case, a save-save.”



Shoppers also earn points when they use their MILITARY STAR card and automatically receive a $20 digital rewards card every 2,000 points. The rewards are delivered right to shoppers’ inboxes.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• One low APR for all approved cardholders, regardless of credit score.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

• A $1,000 Military Clothing plan with no interest for 12 months on select uniform basics.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Department of Defense civilians and retirees are eligible to apply for a card, as are all honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com. Sweepstakes rules and alternative method of entry can be found at MyECP.com/CustomerAds.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



