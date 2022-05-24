‘Clean at the Exchange’ Helps Shoppers Find Natural Beauty, Skincare Products

Photo By Conner Hammett | Military shoppers can glam up and glow up the natural way thanks to the Army & Air...... read more read more Photo By Conner Hammett | Military shoppers can glam up and glow up the natural way thanks to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s selection of paraben-, sulfate- and phthalate-free and vegan beauty and skincare products. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easier for military shoppers to clean up their beauty and skincare routines with more natural products made without unwanted chemicals.



The Exchange is rolling out “Clean at the Exchange” shelf tags to PXs and BXs worldwide. Located near relevant cosmetic and personal care items, the tags feature QR codes that shoppers can scan to see which products do not contain phthalates, parabens and sulfates or are vegan-friendly.



At ShopMyExchange.com, shoppers can click the “Clean Beauty” link on the left-hand side of the Beauty & Health section to browse a selection of nearly 800 clean makeup, skincare, hair care, and bath and body products. Shoppers can also filter items by paraben-, sulfate- or phthalate-free as well as vegan-friendly. More info on the Exchange’s clean beauty offerings can be found on the Exchange community Hub at ShopMyExchange.com/beautybar.



“Today’s military shoppers are more conscious of what they put in and on their bodies,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange empowers customers to make the beauty and skincare choices that best meet their needs, offering easily accessible information about the products they see at their PX or BX or online.”



Select cosmetics and skincare products from brands such as First Aid Beauty, Farmacy, Murad, Bravo Sierra and Deva Curl are free from chemicals such as phthalates and formaldehyde releasers, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances and dyes, and sodium laurel sulfate. In the health and beauty care section, select products derived from plants with natural cleaning properties such as charcoal, seaweed and minerals are available from brands including Shea Moisture, YesTo, Burt’s Bees and Simple.



Shoppers can identify more “Clean at the Exchange” offerings in the Exchange’s summer Beauty Bar book, available in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com starting May 20. Prices in the May Beauty Bar book are effective through June 3.



