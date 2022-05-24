Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center visits USS George H. W. Bush

Courtesy Photo | Instructors from Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NSETC) recently...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Instructors from Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NSETC) recently delivered the Safety Programs Afloat course to 68 prospective divisional safety petty officers aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Noah Eidson/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK- Instructors from Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center (NSETC) recently delivered the Safety Programs Afloat course to 68 prospective divisional safety petty officers aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77).



“The ability to equip prospective CVN 77 safety professionals with critical training during a hectic pre-deployment cycle with minimal impact to Sailors' schedules is a testament to the mission of the Naval Safety and Environmental Training Center and its exceptional staff of military and civilian instructors,” said Cmdr. Dylan Beyer, the ship’s safety officer.



NSETC’s visit was the direct result of collaborative engagement between the ship and the training center to meet ongoing training requirements for Sailors aboard the ship, particularly as the ship nears the completion of integrated phase training within the Optimized Fleet Response Plan.

“Our Skipper quickly saw a golden opportunity to take Safety Programs Afloat, which is one of our most demanded courses, directly to the ship,” said Lt. j.g. Joanna Houston, head of fleet training department NSETC.



She noted that the ship’s safety and industrial hygiene officers visited the NSETC schoolhouse to see how they could get Sailors qualified before deployment, which resulted in the schoolhouse delivering training aboard the ship.



The course instructors provided critical training and educational requirements for Sailors making final preparations for deployment, and ensured each department has qualified, knowledgeable divisional safety petty officers to promote and maintain occupational safety and health.

Safety Programs Afloat has been offered solely online for the past few years, making the face-to-face, shipboard training all the more welcome by Sailors.



"Bringing Safety Programs Afloat shipboard to the Sailors of CVN 77 was a rewarding experience as an instructor,” said Chief Electrician’s Mate Enrique Servatico, Safety Programs Afloat instructor/course manager. “To be able to engage with Sailors more personally about the importance of safety and how it's crucial in mission success, really speaks to the heart of what my role is as a Navy instructor.”



During the final days of class, safety department’s Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Kyle Bailey and Electronics Technician 1st Class Randall Quintero, provided a tour to three instructors from the environmental and emergency management department within NSETC. The instructors observed shipboard spaces concerning environmental health and safety, such as hazardous material storage.



George H.W. Bush and NSETC’s collaborative effort was mutually beneficial for instructors and students, and delivered increased occupational and environmental safety readiness for the ship.



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



