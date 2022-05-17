USS Ronald Reagan Completes Sea Trials

YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 17, 2022) – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returned from sea trials on May 17.



Sea trials are designed to gauge and test the ship’s systems and equipment after an extensive five-month selected restricted availability (SRA) involving combined maintenance teams from the ship, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center.



During sea trials, Ronald Reagan’s crew participated in major evaluations, including the execution of high-speed turns, sea and anchor evolutions, precision anchoring trials, testing of countermeasure wash-down and aqueous film forming foam systems, and testing of the ship’s self-defense weapons systems.



“I’m very proud of our navigation team. We hadn’t been underway in seven months but during sea trials, our department earned a 98% score on crew certification. There’s always room for improvement, and my team is eager to learn new aspects of navigation,” said Quartermaster 2nd Class Sahmir Lane, a native of Philadelphia. “Sea trials was my first underway as department leading petty officer, and I’m excited to see what the team brings to the table and how they’ll perform at their best during the 2022 deployment.”



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.23.2022 01:08 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP