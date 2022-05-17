Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan Completes Sea Trials

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.17.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gray Gibson  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 17, 2022) – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returned from sea trials on May 17.

    Sea trials are designed to gauge and test the ship’s systems and equipment after an extensive five-month selected restricted availability (SRA) involving combined maintenance teams from the ship, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, and U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center.

    During sea trials, Ronald Reagan’s crew participated in major evaluations, including the execution of high-speed turns, sea and anchor evolutions, precision anchoring trials, testing of countermeasure wash-down and aqueous film forming foam systems, and testing of the ship’s self-defense weapons systems.

    “I’m very proud of our navigation team. We hadn’t been underway in seven months but during sea trials, our department earned a 98% score on crew certification. There’s always room for improvement, and my team is eager to learn new aspects of navigation,” said Quartermaster 2nd Class Sahmir Lane, a native of Philadelphia. “Sea trials was my first underway as department leading petty officer, and I’m excited to see what the team brings to the table and how they’ll perform at their best during the 2022 deployment.”

    The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.
    -End-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 01:08
    Story ID: 421252
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan Completes Sea Trials, by PO3 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    Testing
    Sea Trials
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT