USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Departs Yokosuka for 2022 Deployment

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and its strike group departed Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) May 20, to support security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



During this routine at-sea period, Ronald Reagan, its strike group ships, the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 staffs, are expected to work with allies and partners, promote adherence to a rules-based international order, as well as maintain presence and flexibility to meet the needs of the U.S. Department of Defense.



Ronald Reagan successfully completed sea trials in preparation for deployment on May 17.



“Ronald Reagan’s forward deployed presence underscores our nation's commitment to our allies and partners,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “Our crew has worked very hard to make the ship ready to face any future challenge, and I am tremendously proud of their efforts. The Sailors onboard Ronald Reagan are incredibly talented and resilient, and their unwavering commitment to our mission helps ensure that our nation's maritime presence remains strong.”



Sailors manned the rails in summer white uniforms as the ship pulled away from the pier.



“The Ronald Reagan strike group and its team of professional Sailors across its commands, are ready to respond throughout the region in service of our maritime interests,” said Rear Adm. Michael Donnelly, commander, Task Force 70, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. “The support of our families makes what we do at sea possible. In the days ahead we will strengthen our relationships with like-minded allies and partners, and deter anyone who would seek to disrupt international norms.”



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group will include the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), as well as Arleigh Burke-class destroyers from DESRON 15.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest numbered fleet in the world, and with the help of 35 other maritime-nation allies and partners, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.

