Naval Strike Missile System Now Aboard USS Manchester (LCS 14)

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) finished installation of its Naval Strike Missile (NSM) launch module on April 5.



The Naval Strike Missile used in the launch module is a long-range, precision-strike weapon that can find and destroy enemy ships over the horizon. The NSM is produced by a partnership composed of Raytheon Missiles and Defense alongside the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defense Aerospace.



"We fought to get the NSM install added to our maintenance availability because we know the lethality this brings to the Mighty MANCHESTER," said Cmdr. Edison Rush III, commanding officer, Manchester Blue Crew.

With an advanced seeker for precision targeting, the NSM evades enemy radar and defense systems and defense systems and a 500-pound class warhead with a programmable fuse. The NSM system can also be deployed during ground-based or amphibious operations.



"We look forward to MANCHESTER demonstrating this new capability as we get back to sea and return to operations," said Cmdr. Robert Burke, commanding officer, Manchester Gold Crew.



The addition of the NSM bolsters LCS capabilities to deter threats and expand mission capability in addition to the ship’s mission module.



The Littoral Combat Ship is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

