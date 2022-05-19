Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from Canada’s Naval Geospatial Intelligence Maritime and Directorate of Meteorology and Oceanography (DMETOC) toured Naval Oceanography HQ and subordinate commands at NASA Stennis Space Center for an overview of mission goals, operational capabilities and collaboration opportunities, May 18-19. The Canadian DMETOC team’s first visit to Naval Oceanography at Stennis comes as continued allied-relations between the U.S and Canada are strengthened through engagements enabling meaningful exchange. Canada’s delegation included: Mr. Scott Graham, Senior Planner at DMETOC; LCDR Kray Roubichaud, Naval and Geospatial Intelligence Maritime, Naval Force Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN); and Major Martin Couët, DMETOC, Oceanographic Plans and Requirements. see less | View Image Page

Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from Canada’s Naval Geospatial Intelligence Maritime and Directorate of Meteorology and Oceanography (DMETOC) toured Naval Oceanography HQ and subordinate commands at NASA Stennis Space Center for an overview of mission goals, operational capabilities and collaboration opportunities, May 18-19.



The Canadian DMETOC team’s first visit to Naval Oceanography at Stennis comes as continued allied-relations between the U.S and Canada are strengthened through engagements enabling meaningful exchange.



According to U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday (CNO), “Today’s global challenges underscore the importance of strong partnerships…rooted in common values and helps us [U.S. Navy] to take on the challenges of the 21st century.”



Canada’s delegation included: Mr. Scott Graham, Senior Planner at DMETOC; LCDR Kray Roubichaud, Naval and Geospatial Intelligence Maritime, Naval Force Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN); and Major Martin Couët, DMETOC, Oceanographic Plans and Requirements.



“Facilitating these visits are crucial in the Era of Great Power Competition as allied partners are a true source of power and resilience,” said Jennifer Hailes, Technical Director (acting), Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC).



Among subordinate commands at Stennis, the group visited Naval Oceanographic Office’s Glider Operations Center—a 24-hour, seven-days a week UUV program, established in 2010 with civilian pilots who command and control over 130 globally deployed, buoyancy-driven UUVs called Littoral Battlespace Sensing-Gliders (LBS-G).



“Our Canadian allies had the opportunity to tour Naval Oceanography’s subordinate commands at Stennis, conduct in-depth staff talks , interfacing with highly-talented personnel and witness first-hand the capabilities and tools used to execute our missions around the world,” said Hailes.



Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.