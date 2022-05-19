Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

    Photo By Jonathan Holloway | Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from...... read more read more

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER , MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from Canada’s Naval Geospatial Intelligence Maritime and Directorate of Meteorology and Oceanography (DMETOC) toured Naval Oceanography HQ and subordinate commands at NASA Stennis Space Center for an overview of mission goals, operational capabilities and collaboration opportunities, May 18-19.

    The Canadian DMETOC team’s first visit to Naval Oceanography at Stennis comes as continued allied-relations between the U.S and Canada are strengthened through engagements enabling meaningful exchange.

    According to U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday (CNO), “Today’s global challenges underscore the importance of strong partnerships…rooted in common values and helps us [U.S. Navy] to take on the challenges of the 21st century.”

    Canada’s delegation included: Mr. Scott Graham, Senior Planner at DMETOC; LCDR Kray Roubichaud, Naval and Geospatial Intelligence Maritime, Naval Force Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN); and Major Martin Couët, DMETOC, Oceanographic Plans and Requirements.

    “Facilitating these visits are crucial in the Era of Great Power Competition as allied partners are a true source of power and resilience,” said Jennifer Hailes, Technical Director (acting), Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC).

    Among subordinate commands at Stennis, the group visited Naval Oceanographic Office’s Glider Operations Center—a 24-hour, seven-days a week UUV program, established in 2010 with civilian pilots who command and control over 130 globally deployed, buoyancy-driven UUVs called Littoral Battlespace Sensing-Gliders (LBS-G).

    “Our Canadian allies had the opportunity to tour Naval Oceanography’s subordinate commands at Stennis, conduct in-depth staff talks , interfacing with highly-talented personnel and witness first-hand the capabilities and tools used to execute our missions around the world,” said Hailes.

    Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:24
    Story ID: 421083
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER , MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography
    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography
    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    tour

    Canada

    Stennis Space Center

    visit

    naval oceanography

    TAGS

    tour
    Canada
    Stennis Space Center
    visit
    naval oceanography
    Navy partnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT