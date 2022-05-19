Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from Canada’s Naval Geospatial Intelligence Maritime and Directorate of Meteorology and Oceanography (DMETOC) toured Naval Oceanography HQ and subordinate commands at NASA Stennis Space Center for an overview of mission goals, operational capabilities and collaboration opportunities, May 18-19.



The Canadian DMETOC team’s first visit to Naval Oceanography at Stennis comes as continued allied-relations between the U.S and Canada are strengthened through engagements enabling meaningful exchange.



Canada’s delegation included: Mr. Scott Graham, Senior Planner at DMETOC; LCDR Kray Roubichaud, Naval and Geospatial Intelligence Maritime, Naval Force Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN); and Major Martin Couët, DMETOC, Oceanographic Plans and Requirements.

