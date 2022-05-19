Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography [Image 3 of 3]

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Holloway 

    Command, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography

    Stennis Space Center, Miss.—— Military and government representatives from Canada’s Naval Geospatial Intelligence Maritime and Directorate of Meteorology and Oceanography (DMETOC) toured Naval Oceanography HQ and subordinate commands at NASA Stennis Space Center for an overview of mission goals, operational capabilities and collaboration opportunities, May 18-19.

    The Canadian DMETOC team’s first visit to Naval Oceanography at Stennis comes as continued allied-relations between the U.S and Canada are strengthened through engagements enabling meaningful exchange.

    Canada’s delegation included: Mr. Scott Graham, Senior Planner at DMETOC; LCDR Kray Roubichaud, Naval and Geospatial Intelligence Maritime, Naval Force Readiness, Royal Canadian Navy (RCN); and Major Martin Couët, DMETOC, Oceanographic Plans and Requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 16:19
    Photo ID: 7222889
    VIRIN: 220519-D-CC745-418
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography [Image 3 of 3], by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography
    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography
    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Canadian Delegation Visits Naval Oceanography

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tour

    Canada

    Stennis Space Center

    Visit

    Naval Oceanography

    TAGS

    Tour
    Canada
    Stennis Space Center
    Visit
    Naval Oceanography
    Navy Partnerships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT