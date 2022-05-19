Friday, Fri-YAY! Exchange Celebrates Military Community with Weekly Giveaways

Courtesy Photo | Friday is Fri-YAY! Celebrate the end of the week with @shopmyexchange Free Friday...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Friday is Fri-YAY! Celebrate the end of the week with @shopmyexchange Free Friday giveaways. Authorized shoppers can visit Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange every Friday and comment on the Free Friday post for a chance to win popular prizes! see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers have another reason to enjoy Fridays. Service members and their families can end each week with a chance to win a popular prize with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Free Friday giveaways.



The Department of Defense’s largest retailer is giving away top and trending products to authorized military shoppers who comment on the Free Friday post each Friday at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange.



“Giving back to service members and their families gives the Exchange that Friday feeling,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Free Friday giveaways are another way the Exchange honors the sacrifice and support of the military community.”



In its sixth year, the Free Friday program has celebrated military shoppers with more than $66,000 in prizes. The Exchange has given away more than $9,000 so far this year. Among the 2022 winners is Vanessa Rodriguez, wife of SFC Gamez Rodriguez assigned to Fort Huachuca, who won a cookware set.



“That was my first time winning anything in my life,” Rodriguez said. “I was in complete shock, but extremely excited. Hope I get a chance to win again.”



Free Friday winners took home more than $17,000 in prizes last year including air fryers, gardening packages, cookware, bedding and more.



Authorized shoppers 18 and older are eligible to enter. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees with shopping privileges can participate, too. Comments made on a Free Friday post by 11:59 p.m. Central on the day of the post will be entered into the weekly drawing.



Facebook-friendly version: Friday is Fri-YAY! Celebrate the end of the week with @shopmyexchange Free Friday giveaways. Authorized shoppers can visit Facebook.com/ShopMyExchange every Friday and comment on the Free Friday post for a chance to win popular prizes! Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-25l.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Keiana Holleman, 214-312-6514 or hollemankl@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange