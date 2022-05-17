10th Civil Support Team welcomes local first-responders

Hazardous Materials or “Hazmat” team members from local fire departments in Pierce County convened at Camp Murray on May 16 and 17, 2022 to get a better understanding of the many resources available to them when responding to incidents. One of those resources is the 10th Civil Support Team from the Washington National Guard.



“They will leave here today with a better understanding of who we are and how we can assist them,” said Capt. Elizabeth Quiniones, deputy commander of the 10th CST.



The 10th CST is a specialized unit that deploys to weapons of mass destruction hazards and other chemical, biological and radiological incidents. The team is very modular and can augment the needs of first-responders – like communications gaps or testing and analysis of hazardous substances.



The field of hazardous materials is so vast and the types of response to chemical incidents can be just as varied. That makes it necessary for first-responders to know all the state and federal resources that are available to them. The multi-facet CST had three vehicles out for display during the exchange – an analytical lab, a survey truck and the unified command suite. The firefighters spent some time getting a tour of each one and informed of each one’s capabilities.



Capt. Chris Pfaff with West Pierce Fire and Rescue partnered with the Washington Emergency Management Division to set up a two-day networking event to meet and understand the resources and capabilities of various hazmat specialists. Members of the state Dept. of Ecology, FBI, the Dept. of Energy’s Radiological Assistance Program and the Washington National Guard’s 10th CST, among others, were on-hand to give a tour and demonstration of their equipment.



“We’re coming out of the Covid situation and we got many new hazmat technicians who are getting onto these teams,” Pfaff said. “They may have heard about these resources but now they are getting to see them face to face so now they won’t be as nervous to call any of these friends at two in the morning for help.”

