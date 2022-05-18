Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM honors volunteers in appreciation ceremony 

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Story by Talysa Lloyd McCall 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 36th Annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony brought out some old and new faces. Volunteers with over 20 years of service to those with under one year of service, came together to celebrate with each other.

    “Volunteers help to build a healthy community through their service,” said Lori Parker, installation volunteer corps program manager with the Directorate of Personnel and Family Readiness. “The impact from a volunteer can be long lasting and truly inspiring.”

    In total, volunteers worked more than 50,000 hours during the pandemic. These efforts saved JBLM almost $1.5 million in budget costs.

    Nominations for volunteer awards could come from anyone on base, but there are a few must-haves.

    Nominators are asked to provide details on all aspects of volunteer’s involvement in the unit, organizations and community. Additionally, the nomination must outline the volunteer’s accomplishments and how they have impacted their volunteer organizations and the community.

    “Volunteers are the backbone of our community, and we certainly hope to increase the importance of this effort next year,” said Col. Phil Lamb, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander.

    This year’s volunteer awards are for volunteer accomplishments from January to December 2021.

    This year’s volunteer winners are:
    Community Volunteer of the Year – Ashley Waltrip
    Retiree Volunteer of the Year – Donald Alexander
    Family of the Year – Jones Family
    Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year – Sgt. Jazmin Martinez-Vazquez
    Adult Volunteer of the Year – Melissa Collins

    This year’s volunteers of merit are:
    Frances Berlin
    Chelse Brown
    Gina LeMasters
    Vanessa Perez
    Veronica Smith
    Ashley Werner
    2nd Lt. Kayla McCarthy
    Anita Vargo

    The Jones family won the family of the year award with more than 120 hours of community service. They assisted in delivering Christmas meals, toys and coats for over 300 JBLM families.

    “To see the joy in a person’s face and the friendships we make are the most rewarding parts of giving back,” said William Jones, president of Grace Gospel Church male chorus located on JBLM.

    William and wife, Yvonne Terry-Jones, have been active members of Grace Gospel church for over 40 years.

    “Being a spiritual part of the community means giving back what God gave you,” said Yvonne Jones, who is also the president of the usher board at Grace Gospel.

    From organizing programs for over 50 single service members, Sgt. Jazmin Martinez-Vazquez, with 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, and active-duty volunteer of the year, contributes it to her passion for selfless service.

    “I’ve been the one in need,” she said. “I know how it feels to be in that position. Work might be hard, but in the spare time you have make sure you give it to someone who counts.”

    For more JBLM News, click here.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM honors volunteers in appreciation ceremony , by Talysa Lloyd McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLM honors volunteers in appreciation ceremony 

