    JBLM honors volunteers in appreciation ceremony 

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Talysa Lloyd McCall 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    The 2022 Volunteer Winners pose for a photo with Joint Base Lewis-McChord leadership at the Family Readiness Center May 17.

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 17:00
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    TAGS

    Volunteer
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    62nd Air Wing
    Directorate of Personnel and Family Readiness

