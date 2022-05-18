USAICoE executive liaison chosen for the Flinn-Brown Fellowship

Courtesy Photo | Alanna Riggs, executive liaison to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Alanna Riggs, executive liaison to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca commanding general, was selected for Arizona’s premier fellowship program, the Flinn-Brown Fellowship. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — An executive liaison to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca commanding general, was selected for Arizona’s premier fellowship program, the Flinn-Brown Fellowship.



Alanna Riggs, a Southern Arizona native, will be a part of the 14th cohort. She will begin her fellowship this fall with twelve full-day sessions at the Flinn-Brown Academy in Phoenix. Riggs was notified of her selection by Dawn Wallace, Vice President of Civic Leadership, after she completed an interview in Phoenix last month.



“I applied for the fellowship to learn more about the State of Arizona and create a network of civic minded peers,” Riggs said. “I want to learn more about the other industries in the State and what other people are doing to improve the lives of Arizonans.”



The Flinn-Brown Fellowship helps emerging leaders from across Arizona expand their knowledge, skills and networks to help the state address long-term issues. Only 27 Arizonans out of 80 applicants statewide were selected this year for the Fellowship.



While Riggs was surprised by her selection, she said she feels very fortunate to have been chosen and she is looking forward to the benefits the fellowship program will offer.



“The fellowship will help me form a better understanding of the State of Arizona as a whole, and will allow me to make connections with people who will be our civic leaders in the future,” she said.



Civilian deputy to the USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, Jeffrey Jennings, was not surprised by the selection of Riggs for the fellowship.



“Alanna is a strategic focused leader. Being selected to the Flinn-Brown fellowship is not only affirmation of her tremendous potential but also a significant affirmation of what she brings to the U.S. Army and Fort Huachuca,” Jennings said. “This relationship building opportunity is pivotal to Fort Huachuca’s future as we build capabilities to compete against any peer threat. We are very proud of her and all she brings to the Army.”