    USAICoE executive liaison chosen for the Flinn-Brown Fellowship

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Alanna Riggs, executive liaison to the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE) and Fort Huachuca commanding general, was selected for Arizona’s premier fellowship program, the Flinn-Brown Fellowship. (Courtesy photo)

    Arizona
    Fort Huachuca
    USAICoE
    Flinn-Brown Fellowship

