Col. Van Sickle assumes command of 433rd MDG

Photo By Airman Mark Colmenares | Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the guidon to Col. Michelle...... read more read more Photo By Airman Mark Colmenares | Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the guidon to Col. Michelle Van Sickle during the 433rd Medical Group assumption of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 14, 2022. Van Sickle was previously the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Col. Michelle Van Sickle accepted command of the 433rd Medical Group during an assumption of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center here, May 14.



Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presented the 433rd MDG guidon to Van Sickle and presided over the ceremony.



“With Michelle, it was an easy decision,” said McClain. “She has twice been a squadron commander with aeromedical squadrons. In addition, she was a deployed aeromedical evacuation squadron commander last summer in Kuwait. Along with having a background and schooling in health services and medical administration, she is the perfect person to lead the group to greater heights.”



At the event, Van Sickle, who was previously the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, spoke with group members and family present.



“I will support you, and I commit to you that I will devote my efforts to take care of all of you; the men and women of the 433rd Medical Group,” said Van Sickle. “So that you can in turn take care of our mission.”