Col. Van Sickle assumes command of 433rd MDG

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Brittany Wich 

    433rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Col. Michelle Van Sickle accepted command of the 433rd Medical Group during an assumption of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center here, May 14.

    Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presented the 433rd MDG guidon to Van Sickle and presided over the ceremony.

    “With Michelle, it was an easy decision,” said McClain. “She has twice been a squadron commander with aeromedical squadrons. In addition, she was a deployed aeromedical evacuation squadron commander last summer in Kuwait. Along with having a background and schooling in health services and medical administration, she is the perfect person to lead the group to greater heights.”

    At the event, Van Sickle, who was previously the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York, spoke with group members and family present.

    “I will support you, and I commit to you that I will devote my efforts to take care of all of you; the men and women of the 433rd Medical Group,” said Van Sickle. “So that you can in turn take care of our mission.”

