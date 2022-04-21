Col. Van Sickle assumes command of 433rd MDG

Col. Terry McClain, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presents the guidon to Col. Michelle Van Sickle during the 433rd Medical Group assumption of command ceremony at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, May 14, 2022. Van Sickle was previously the 914th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mark Colmenares)

