III Armored Corps celebrates 104th Birthday with cake-cutting ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Tiffany Banks | The III Armored Corps celebrated its 104th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at III Armored Corps headquarters, May 16, 2022. Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, III Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General, cut the cake alongside the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the unit, Lt. Col. Billy Graham and Pvt. 1st Class Raven Gutierrez. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Tiffany Banks) see less | View Image Page