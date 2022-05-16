III Armored Corps celebrates 104th Birthday with cake-cutting ceremony

Fort Hood, Texas – The III Armored Corps celebrated its 104th birthday with a cake-cutting ceremony at III Armored Corps headquarters on Fort Hood, May 16, 2022.
Lt. Gen. Robert "Pat" White, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood Commanding General, cut the cake alongside the oldest and youngest Soldiers in the unit, Lt. Col. Billy Graham and Pvt. 1st Class Raven Gutierrez.
White forewent the traditional singing of the III Armored Corps march in favor of singing “Happy Birthday” while recognizing that every Soldier in attendance was integral to the Corps’ success.
