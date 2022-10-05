TEAD Arbor Day Commemoration

Photo By Kelly Haux | Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) broke ground and began planting several new cottonwood trees...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Haux | Tooele Army Depot (TEAD) broke ground and began planting several new cottonwood trees on its main base of operations to commemorate Arbor Day on May 20, 2022. The planting of the tress is part of the TEAD's modernization and environmental resilience initiatives. see less | View Image Page

On May 10, 2022 Tooele Army Depot Commander, Colonel Steven M. Dowgielewicz broke ground for a new series of cottonwood trees to be planted at TEAD's Headquarters. The planting of the cottonwood trees is not only in commemoration of Arbor Day (April 29, 2022) but part of his modernization and environmental resilience initiatives to keep the Depot operational. The Depot has been in operation since 1942 and as it continues to modernize in the 21st century the Depot will continue to be vital to the Army as the West Coast ammunition and logistics projection platform.