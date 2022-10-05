On May 10, 2022 Tooele Army Depot Commander, Colonel Steven M. Dowgielewicz broke ground for a new series of cottonwood trees to be planted at TEAD's Headquarters. The planting of the cottonwood trees is not only in commemoration of Arbor Day (April 29, 2022) but part of his modernization and environmental resilience initiatives to keep the Depot operational. The Depot has been in operation since 1942 and as it continues to modernize in the 21st century the Depot will continue to be vital to the Army as the West Coast ammunition and logistics projection platform.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 12:39
|Story ID:
|420907
|Location:
|TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TEAD Arbor Day Commemoration, by Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT