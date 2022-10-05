Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEAD Arbor Day Commemoration

    TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Story by Kelly Haux 

    Tooele Army Depot

    On May 10, 2022 Tooele Army Depot Commander, Colonel Steven M. Dowgielewicz broke ground for a new series of cottonwood trees to be planted at TEAD's Headquarters. The planting of the cottonwood trees is not only in commemoration of Arbor Day (April 29, 2022) but part of his modernization and environmental resilience initiatives to keep the Depot operational. The Depot has been in operation since 1942 and as it continues to modernize in the 21st century the Depot will continue to be vital to the Army as the West Coast ammunition and logistics projection platform.

