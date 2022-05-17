Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lankford EPME flight photos taken

    Airman Leadership School flight photo

    Photo By Master Sgt. Mike Smith | United States Air Force Airman Leadership School Class 22-4, B-flight at the Lankford...... read more read more

    ALCOA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in NCO Academy Class 22-5 and Airman Leadership School Class 22-4 took their class flight photos on May 16 at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center in East Tennessee.

    Flight photos are a tradition in Lankford EPME since its first official classes on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in 1968. The schoolhouse is the longest continuously running EPME in the U.S. Air Force.

    NCOA is a six-week course that further builds upon the leadership skills needed as Airmen progress to mid-career status. ALS is s a five-week course that prepares Senior Airmen for positions of greater responsibility by providing many of the leadership skills required of supervisors and reporting officials. Both courses are accredited by the Community College of the Air Force.

    The students will graduate at a closed ceremony scheduled for June 7. The event will be broadcast live for family, friends, and units on TEC’s social media accounts on Facebook @ANGTECTV and TEC TV’s VIMEO account https://vimeo.com/event/545519.

