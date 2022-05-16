United States Air Force NCO Academy Class 22-5, A-flight at the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, May 16, 2022, on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7200940
|VIRIN:
|220516-Z-SM234-004
|Resolution:
|4200x3000
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Academy flight photo [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lankford EPME flight photos taken
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT