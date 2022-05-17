Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVCENT Hosts First Bilateral Women's Focused Exchange with Bahrain

    NAVCENT Hosts First Bilateral Women's Focused Exchange with Bahrain

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah | 220517-N-ZA692-1054 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2022) Women from the U.S. Navy and...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.17.2022

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted its first women-in-uniform leadership exchange, May 17, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    More than 20 female uniformed members from Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and local U.S. military units participated. The event enabled women from both enlisted and officer ranks to share their experiences and enhance mutual understanding.

    “This was a chance to learn from one another,” said Cmdr. Suzanna Brugler, NAVCENT’s lead organizer for the event. “Hopefully it will continue going.”

    Participants engaged in conversation and reflected on the professional responsibilities and roles within their respective organizations.

    The United States enjoys a decades-long relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain that continues to strengthen and expand. NAVCENT is headquartered in Manama with the Combined Maritime Forces and International Maritime Security Construct, two U.S.-led international naval partnerships.

    The women's engagement was held as NAVCENT completes a 10-day bilateral exercise with the Bahrain Defense Force and Ministry of Interior that began May 8. Neon Defender 2022 focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.

    NAVCENT's operating area encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean, in addition to 21 countries and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal, and Bab al Mandeb.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:44
    Story ID: 420866
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVCENT Hosts First Bilateral Women's Focused Exchange with Bahrain, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAVCENT Hosts First Bilateral Women's Focused Exchange with Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Naval Support Activity Bahrain
    NAVCENT
    Ministry of Interior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT