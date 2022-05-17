MANAMA, Bahrain – U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted its first women-in-uniform leadership exchange, May 17, at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



More than 20 female uniformed members from Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior and local U.S. military units participated. The event enabled women from both enlisted and officer ranks to share their experiences and enhance mutual understanding.



“This was a chance to learn from one another,” said Cmdr. Suzanna Brugler, NAVCENT’s lead organizer for the event. “Hopefully it will continue going.”



Participants engaged in conversation and reflected on the professional responsibilities and roles within their respective organizations.



The United States enjoys a decades-long relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain that continues to strengthen and expand. NAVCENT is headquartered in Manama with the Combined Maritime Forces and International Maritime Security Construct, two U.S.-led international naval partnerships.



The women's engagement was held as NAVCENT completes a 10-day bilateral exercise with the Bahrain Defense Force and Ministry of Interior that began May 8. Neon Defender 2022 focuses on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.



NAVCENT's operating area encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean, in addition to 21 countries and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal, and Bab al Mandeb.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 05.17.2022 05:44 Story ID: 420866 Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVCENT Hosts First Bilateral Women's Focused Exchange with Bahrain, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.