NAVCENT Hosts First Bilateral Women's Focused Exchange with Bahrain

220517-N-ZA692-1054 MANAMA, Bahrain (May 17, 2022) Women from the U.S. Navy and Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior speak during a leadership exchange at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, May 17. The engagement enabled uniformed women from both nations to share their experiences and enhance mutual understanding. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

