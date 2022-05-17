VP-5 “Mad Foxes” Hold Change of Command

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez | KADENA AIR BASE, Japan— Capt. Daniel Boman, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez | KADENA AIR BASE, Japan— Capt. Daniel Boman, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11 received the traditional salutes as command of the squadron passed uninterrupted from Cmdr. Frank C. Sanchez Jr., to Cmdr. Brian K. Blaschke. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez/Released) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan— Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 held a Change of Command ceremony at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan on May 17, 2022, during which Cmdr. Brian K. Blaschke relieved Cmdr. Frank C. Sanchez Jr. The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are on a regularly scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR).



Sanchez joined the “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 in May of 2020 as the executive officer while the squadron was preparing for a deployment to the 7th Fleet AOR. He assumed command of VP-5 in May 2021 as the squadron’s 71st commanding officer and successfully led them through the Fleet Readiness Training Plan while operating from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL. and into the 7thth Fleet AOR in April 2022.



“VP-5, it has been the highlight of my professional career to serve alongside you,” said Sanchez. “You impressed me daily. There is simply No Fox Like a Mad Fox!”



Capt. Daniel Boman, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11 received the traditional salutes as command of the squadron passed uninterrupted from one officer to the next.



After assuming command, Blaschke addressed the “Mad Foxes” for the first time as their Commanding Officer. “Mad Foxes, I am honored to stand the watch alongside you. Building on the legacy of those that came before us, we will remain our nation’s premier anti-submarine warfare squadron. Our past speaks for itself but does not determine our destiny. We will be ready when called,” said Blaschke.



Cmdr. Blaschke is VP-5’s 72nd commanding officer. He joined the squadron as the Executive Officer in May 2021, helping shepherd the “Mad Foxes” through the Fleet Readiness Training Plan and onto deployment. He was commissioned in 2004 at the United States Naval Academy, is a graduate of the United States Air Force Air Command and Staff College, and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Naval Post Graduate School.



The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions.