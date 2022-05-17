Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 “Mad Foxes” Hold Change of Command

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    KADENA AIR BASE, Japan— Capt. Daniel Boman, Commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance Wing (CPRW) 11 received the traditional salutes as command of the squadron passed uninterrupted from Cmdr. Frank C. Sanchez Jr., to Cmdr. Brian K. Blaschke. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based out of Jacksonville, Florida and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The advanced capabilities of the P-8A Poseidon enable the Mad Foxes to perform anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASuW), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), and search and rescue (SAR) missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 “Mad Foxes” Hold Change of Command, by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

