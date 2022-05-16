Marine Corps Annual PPV Housing Tenant Satisfaction Survey Results

The Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Marine Corps annual privatized housing survey was conducted between October 2021 and January 2022. The survey was an anonymous, voluntary survey allowing tenants to provide feedback regarding their living experience in privatized housing, as well as how Marine Corps Housing Offices (MHOs) and Public-Private Venture (PPV) Partners are doing meeting tenants’ expectations.



The PPV Housing survey response rate was 24%, which exceeded the Marine Corps goal of 20%, represented a 2% increase from last year, and was the highest response rate ever achieved. Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) improved the response rate by increasing communication efforts across its regional commands, ensuring visibility of the survey to tenants. Marine Corps and PPV Partners will utilize the survey results to make improvements to provide safe, quality housing.



“I appreciate all those who provided their honest feedback on their housing experience with our PPV Partners,” stated CAPT Michael Kenney, MCICOM Facilities Director. He further stated, “Your input helps us continue to ensure we provide quality and safe housing to our Marines, Sailors and their families.”



SURVEY BACKGROUND



This year’s housing survey entailed a total of 21,009 surveys were distributed to PPV tenants across 15 installations. The survey targeted tenants living in five different PPV Projects: Atlantic Marine Corps Communities (AMCC), Ohana Military Communities (Ohana), Deluz Housing, Mid-Atlantic Military Family Communities (MAMFC) and Camp Pendleton Quantico Housing, LLC (CPQH).



The survey focused on three satisfaction indices: Overall Satisfaction, Property Satisfaction and Service Satisfaction. The survey contained eight question sets, assessing 48 different components of tenant satisfaction, such as community appearance and maintenance services. All results were based on a 100-point scale. Details of the survey results were categorized by installation and will serve as a guide for PPV Partners to evaluate activities that tenants are most satisfied about, areas of improvement and corrective actions that must be undertaken.



PPV SURVEY RESULTS



Over 5,000 tenants participated in the survey, with an overall satisfaction score of 77.2 (classified as part of the ‘Good’ range), which represented a slight decline of less than one point from last year’s score of 78.1.



The total scores of each index also marginally dropped, indicating that tenants were slightly less satisfied than last year. Although the scores slightly decreased, the higher response rate captured a more accurate snapshot of survey results. The following average scores are noted:

• Overall Satisfaction Index: 77.2

• Property Index: 76.9

• Service Index: 78.7



The three indices (Overall, Service and Property) provide Marine Corps Housing and PPV Partners a snapshot of the PPV tenants’ opinions regarding the condition of their homes, neighborhoods and quality of the services provided. The three index scores are calculated by taking a weighted average of satisfaction scores for relevant questions in a topic area. These index scores are calculated for every installation, region, PPV Partner-project and neighborhood.



Overall Satisfaction Index: Across the 15 Installations surveyed, 14 installations rated in the Outstanding, Very Good or Good ranges (75-100) for their Overall Score, with only one installation rated Below Average (65-69).



Property Index: Across the 15 installations, the averaged score for property satisfaction was 76.9, which landed in the ‘Good’ range (75-79) again this year.



Service Index: Across the 15 installations, the averaged score for service quality was 78.7. The MAMFC PPV Project received the highest service quality rating again this year with a score of 86, which falls in the exceptional range of ‘Outstanding’ (85-100).



Tenants rated the following three areas with the highest ratings: courtesy of maintenance and management personnel, responsiveness of maintenance personnel and community safety. Meanwhile, the following areas received the lowest ratings: responsiveness of the property management team, quality of interior finishes and pest control.



Additionally, tenants were encouraged to provide feedback on community or housing improvements through an open-ended question. Based on analysis of over 2,700 comments, general trends included improving responsiveness and quality of maintenance, securing communities by enforcing standards, improving property conditions and providing quality, reliable landscaping.



PPV Projects with installations that have a rating below 70 are required to develop a targeted action plan to address issues identified by tenants in survey responses. Only one installation was directed to develop and implement an action plan. This action plan will be submitted to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), who coordinates with MCICOM to review and track progress. Regions will assess the progress of action plans quarterly. Leadership will utilize this information to improve the housing program and continue to provide safe and suitable housing for our tenants.



For more information about Marine Corp Housing, visit: https://www.mcicom.marines.mil/Sections/GF-Facilities/GF-HM-Housing-Management.

