    U.S. Coast Guard Ship in Middle East Interdicts $17 Million in Drugs

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    05.15.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    MANAMA, Bahrain – A U.S. Coast Guard fast response cutter seized illicit narcotics from a fishing vessel while conducting patrols in the Gulf of Oman, May 15.

    USCGC Glen Harris (WPC 1144) seized 182 kilograms of heroin, 182 kilograms of methamphetamine, 27 kilograms of amphetamine pills, and 568 kilograms of hashish with a total estimated U.S. street value of $17 million.

    Glen Harris was operating as part of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of four task forces within the Combined Maritime Forces. The international naval force has increased regional patrols to locate and disrupt unlawful maritime activity.

    On May 12, USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) interdicted a separate fishing vessel in the Gulf of Oman and seized methamphetamine and hashish worth $10,000, following the seizure of $4 million in heroin May 5 by United Kingdom frigate HMS Montrose (F 236).

    Combined Maritime Forces is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world. The organization includes 34 nations and is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
