    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Visit Lebanon for Bilateral Exchanges

    LEBANON

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145) and Glen Harris (WPC 1144) are moored pierside in Beirut, Lebanon, Jan. 31. Emlen Tunnel and Glen Harris are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. DeAndre Dawkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 05:35
    Photo ID: 7029633
    VIRIN: 220131-A-AI379-0584
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: LB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Visit Lebanon for Bilateral Exchanges, by CPL DeAndre Dawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

