Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition

Photo By Tammie Moore | The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce recognized Maj. Brian Wagner, Defense...... read more read more Photo By Tammie Moore | The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce recognized Maj. Brian Wagner, Defense Information School deputy director of training, as the Spirit of Community Awards Military Service Member of the Year. The Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Tammie S. Moore

Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs Office



FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – A group of post members were recently recognized for their dedication to making the community around them better by being named Fort Meade and Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce volunteers of the year.



“Every single person that volunteers to help here on post, no matter how they choose to volunteer, we really value and appreciate their efforts,” said Col. Christopher Nyland, garrison commander when making the announcement during the May Town Hall. “We couldn't do a lot of things we do without volunteers.”



The Fort Meade Youth Volunteer of the Year is Cyra Potts, a middle school student, dedicated 19 hours at the Thrift Shop, saving $234.19 in wages.



The Fort Meade Active-Duty Volunteer of the Year is Master Sergeant Nicholas Potts, who works at the Pentagon, with 219 documented volunteer hours. Potts was nominated by the Post Thrift Shop for showing a willingness to help in any way including taking on maintenance tasks, fixing things, and putting together furniture. As a volunteer with the Post Thrift Shop, he also took on specialized tasks that would normally be contracted.



The Fort Meade Civilian Volunteer of the Year is Alexa Greathouse who dedicated 1,518.75 volunteer hours during the 2021. Greathouse is a Post Thrift Shop volunteer coordinator and a member of the Fort Meade Spouses’ Club.



The Fort Meade Volunteer Family of the Year for 2021 is the Greathouse family with 1,604.75 documented volunteer hours. The Greathouse Family is a family of four, with the youngest child under the age of three. The Greathouse Family are Thrift Shop and Fort Meade Spouses Club volunteers.



The Fort Meade Volunteer Organization of the Year is the Fort Meade Spouses Club. The group documented 2,772.5 volunteer hours. The members assisted with the Children’s Holiday Party, Back to School Bash, and catered to more than 2,000 military families in the community.



All the volunteers were recognized through the Army Volunteer Corps program.



“The Army Volunteer Corps program is open to all active duty and retired military



personnel and their Family members, members of the Army National Guard and United States Army Reserve and their identification card eligible Family members, Department of Defense Civilians, Retirees and Surviving Family members of all branches of the military," said V. Faith Barnes, Army Community Service Army Volunteer Corp coordinator supervisor.



Barnes encourages other members of the Fort Meade community to register with the program.



Volunteers often feel gratification when lending a helping hand to fellow military Families/individuals because it helps create a sense of belonging in the military community they live in, gain an increased knowledge of military lifestyle, create a stronger community cohesion, or can gain or maintain knowledge, skills and abilities for work experience, she said.



In addition, the Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Maj. Brian Wagner as the Spirit of Community Awards Military Service Member of the Year. Wagner is the Defense Information School deputy director of training.



According to their press release, the “CMC’s Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special.”



Wagner was given this honor for his work preserving history by cleaning historical markers to historical graves/headstones. He cleaned 131 headstones and lifted 18 headstones at Presbyterian Cemetery in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. On post Wagner began a project where he cleaned 32 historic markers installed pre-World War II in honor of those killed in action during World War I. He also volunteered at the Bethel Cemetery at Old Bethel, where he cleaned 75 headstones. In addition, headstones at the St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Church Cemetery in Jessup.



“For all the volunteers out there, whether you're volunteering as a youth sports coach or over the USO, or you volunteer with post cleanups,” Nyland said. “We really appreciate what you do for this community. You're part of what makes Fort Meade a great community. A community that I'm proud of, and that I'm proud to represent.



To register with the AVC program or learn more about post volunteer opportunities, visit https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com/.