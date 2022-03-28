Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition

    Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Tammie Moore 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce recognized Maj. Brian Wagner, Defense Information School deputy director of training, as the Spirit of Community Awards Military Service Member of the Year. The Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 16:26
    Photo ID: 7196090
    VIRIN: 220513-A-XX706-682
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Fort George G. Meade
    volunteer of the year
    FGGM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT