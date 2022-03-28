The Central Maryland Chamber of Commerce recognized Maj. Brian Wagner, Defense Information School deputy director of training, as the Spirit of Community Awards Military Service Member of the Year. The Spirit of Community Awards celebrates the individuals and businesses who make the region special. (Courtesy photo)
This work, Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition, by Tammie Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Meade volunteers of the year receive recognition
