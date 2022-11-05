PCU Fort Lauderdale Crew Moves Aboard Ship

PASCAGOULA, MS – “Set the Watch, Fly the Colors, Move the Crew Aboard.” With these three commands from Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Fort Lauderdale’s Commanding Officer, Capt. James A. Quaresimo, the Sailors of the Future USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) took over their ship.



After weeks of countless hours spent preparing the ship with inventory onloads and working parties, Sailors assigned to the Navy’s newest amphibious dock landing ship Pre-Commissioning Unit Fort Lauderdale crew moved aboard the ship April 11.



Crew move aboard (CMA) marks yet another milestone for the crew on its way to commissioning later this summer.



“The men and women of the Mighty Future USS Fort Lauderdale are now fully responsible for our ship. We own it and we are excited to be onboard and operating,” said Quaresimo.



The crew settled into their respective berthings, meals were cooked in the galleys, and watches were stood aboard the ship for the first time.



“Weeks before move aboard has brought a different light to this Fort Lauderdale Team,” said Command Master Chief James Magee. “To talk about the excitement from this team on move aboard day was breathe taking.”



The crew gathered in ranks on the pier at opposite sides of the ship and marched their way toward the center of the ship where the stopped at the brow right or left-faced towards the ship.



“As we started to march to the ship you could feel the vibrant wave of birth that has been built by this team, a team that is full of trust, and a team that is ready to train,” Magee said. “The challenge has been accepted by the great men and women that we call Sailors to take the Navy’s newest war ship and ready it for the next call.”



Joining the crew for this CMA milestone were Fort Lauderdale Commissioning Committee Chair Pat Du Mont, Vice Chair Lynn Elssasser, as well as other members of the committee.



“What an honor to be steps away as the crew of the mighty USS Fort Lauderdale responded to the captain, chanting the ship’s motto, ‘Together We Fight,’ then the sound of boots marching as the crew boarded their great ship that soon will join the Navy fleet,” said Du Mont. “Having attended the keel laying ceremony in October 2017 at Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, MS, and now standing before the completed masterwork of Ingalls Shipbuilding that is USS Fort Lauderdale, thinking of the time and number of workers it took to build this magnificent vessel and now thinking of the crew finally moving aboard and the training and dedication they have given to come to this moment, a ship that will live for thirty years or more, travel the world to keep peace, provide humanitarian support and represent the Flag of the United States of America, this move aboard ceremony was a proud and emotional moment in time.”



Du Mont, as well as the other commissioning committee members, toured the ship after the ceremony and had lunch in the wardroom.



“Touring the ship and seeing the pride of each Sailor, realizing the work of placing every bolt and sign, placing equipment both huge and small, having the crew explain safety measures, saluting one another helped us realize this is a self-contained city with cafeteria, laundry, post office, medical and dental surgery units, pharmacy, and more, and missiles and equipment and dedicated Sailors and Marines to maintain peace,” Du Mont said.



LPD 28 is the first ship to be named after the city of Fort Lauderdale and will be commissioned in its namesake city this summer.

“What an honor for our community to have you all as our family and to commission and ‘bring our ship to life’ in Fort Lauderdale,” said Du Mont.



For more news on PCU Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) visit

https://www.facebook.com/FORTLAUDERDALELPD28.

