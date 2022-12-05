Fort McCoy partners with Viterbo University for 2022 session of servant leadership training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy members participate in servant leadership training April 27, 2022, at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy members participate in servant leadership training April 27, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training was coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources and Viterbo University. A Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources leader who helped organize the training said the training is good for the Fort McCoy workforce because it specifically shows the workforce that regardless of age, rank, or status, it’s always good to be a lifelong learner. And that leader said it’s also important for government employees to remember they “serve.” They serve the employee first, taxpayers, service members, family members, and the country. And the leader said that being a servant leader is about who you are, not what you do. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

With support from Viterbo University of La Crosse, Wis., 28 members of the Fort McCoy workforce in various supervisory and leadership positions participated in the second servant leadership training in late April at the installation.



Workforce Development Specialist Michael Modawell with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources said a lot of work goes into making the training possible, and it benefits everyone who participated.



“The principles of servant leadership are being integrated into Army officer and noncommissioned officer (NCO) professional development,” Modawell said. “With that said, it is critical to align Army civilians with Army officers and NCOs to ensure that leaders are united across all organizations and activities to successfully accomplish missions and to effectively support teammates.”



Modawell said servant leadership is flexible.



“With day-to-day operations being dynamic and culturally diverse, servant leadership provides leaders the skills necessary to pause and effectively assess situations,” he said. “It also empowers their teams to accomplish goals and objectives.”



Modawell said the class included Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and other leaders. “This is good because it specifically shows the workforce that regardless of age, rank, or status, it’s always good to be a lifelong learner,” Modawell said. “It’s also important to remember that we serve. We serve the employee first, taxpayers, Soldiers, family members, and our country. Being a servant leader is who we are, not what we do.”



According to feedback comments from attendees, the training was very useful.



“I really enjoyed the entire training,” one attendee wrote. “It was eye-opening both personally and professionally. Networking and getting up to talk to new people was great.”



Another attendee said they want to see the training continue.



“Please continue to offer this to the garrison,” the attendee wrote. “This is a critical partnership that brings unmeasurable value. This course will be very helpful to our supervisors as they onboard new employees.”



Another workforce member who attended said they also highly recommend the training for all employees.



“The training was very motivating, and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to attend,” the workforce member said.



Viterbo University is a private university in La Crosse, according to www.viterbo.edu. Founded in 1890, Viterbo offers more than 40 academic programs (traditional and online) at the associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree levels. The university has more than 20,000 alumni.



To learn more about the training, contact Modawell at the Fort McCoy Directorate of Human Resources.



