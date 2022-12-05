206th DLD Ensured CCPT Success with U.S.-South Korea Command

By Capt. Kerry Paz, 206th Digital Liaison Detachment, Intel Chief



CAMP YONGIN, South Korea – The 206th Digital Liaison Detachment (DLD) expanded the liaison capacity of the 2501st DLD in Combined Command Post Training (CCPT) 22.1, an U.S.–Republic of Korea (ROK) exercise, from 10-29 April.



CCPT is a nine-day complex computer simulation intended to provide a realistic training environment to evaluate the operational capabilities of the Combined Forces Command (CFC) and synchronize the warfighting efforts of its ground, air, maritime, and special operations components to defend the ROK from an attack by the North Korean People’s Army.



Established on November 7, 1978, the CFC is the warfighting headquarters of the U.S.-ROK alliance. The CFC has operational control (OPCON) of more than 600,000 personnel from both ROK and U.S. militaries. Codified with the 1953 Mutual Defense Treaty, the role of this binational defense alliance is to discourage or, if necessary, defeat any North Korean aggression against the ROK. If North Korea attacks, the CFC will coordinate the defense of South Korea through all its Component Commands.



During CCPT 22.1, the 206th DLD’s mission was to augment and support the 2501st DLD’s mission of maintaining a bilateral common operating picture (COP) and enhancing interoperability between ROK and U.S. forces in the CFC’s Combined Ground Component Command (CGCC) at Camp Yongin, South Korea.



“The team did a phenomenal job integrating into the CGCC.” Col. Michael Child, the 206th DLD Commander, said. “What was most impressive was that the team not only contributed to improving interoperability between the combined force (U.S. and ROK), but also facilitated cross function communication between the ROK warfighting functions.”



Based out of Fort Jackson, SC, the 206th DLD is special among U.S. Army Reserve units, as it has Fires, Air Defense and other Combat Arms Officers and NCOs, in addition to sustainment and intelligence Soldiers, all of whom assist in coordinating efforts between foreign governmental agencies, military forces, and civilian organizations.



“The 206th DLD Fires Section came to CCPT 22.1 technically prepared and understood the targeting process allowing for seamless synchronization for the GCC deliberate targeting process,” Maj. Dong Hyeok Gwon, ROK Army GCC Target Management Officer said about his American counterparts. “The (206th DLD) Fires Section’s willingness to participate and integrate fully with the ROKA team went beyond an exercise, they became part of the real world GCC Targeting Team.”



The 206th also helped the 2501st strengthen already established relationships, trust, and credibility between their ROK counterparts, the Eighth Army (Camp Humphreys, South Korea) and U.S. Army I Corps (Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington).



“The DLD’s ongoing partnership with the ROK’s Premier hierarchal structure was instrumental to the success of the CCPT exercise,” Chief Warrant Officer Four Abelardo Villareal, U.S. Army I Corps, said.



“The 206th team integrated, without flaw, into each Warfighting Functional section and performed 24-hour operations right alongside their counter parts – they were able to interface from the highest levels of warfighting," Lt. Col. Marc Chung, the 2501st DLD Commander, said. “The 206th DLD has directly assisted the Eighth Army in building and strengthening the alliance by serving as a lead element and on-site representatives to the CGCC Commander for Eighth Army.”



For this year’s CCPT, the plan was to conduct a Full Mission Capability (FMC) evaluation, which entailed an assessment of whether U.S.-ROK CFC enabling the 206th to accomplish much of its assigned mission essential tasks (MET).



The 206th’s efforts show dedication to further strengthen the U.S.-ROK alliance and commitment to fight for the defense of allies. “We Go Together!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 16:21 Story ID: 420610 Location: CAMP YONGIN, KR Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 206th DLD Ensured CCPT Success with U.S.-South Korea Command, by MAJ William Allred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.