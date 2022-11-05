Make your way into summer reading at JBSA’s libraries

Courtesy Photo | Read Beyond the Beaten Path is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Read Beyond the Beaten Path is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at Joint Base San Antonio's three libraries. For more information, program dates and times, or to register, go to: www.jbsalibraries.org. The registration link will open May 16. see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program can be an important part of keeping your child on track for learning during the summer months. At Joint Base San Antonio, all three installation libraries participate in the program, which begins registration May 16.



“Read Beyond the Beaten Path is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program,” said Darrell Hankins, supervisory librarian at JBSA. “And, we are kicking off this year’s reading with a visit from Tom Young, a military adventure author.”



Young, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq with the Air National Guard, flew combat missions to Bosnia and Kosovo, as well as Latin America, the horn of Africa, and the Far East. He has logged nearly 5,000 hours as a flight engineer on the C-5 Galaxy and the C-130 Hercules.



The author will be at the Keith A Campbell Memorial Library on JBSA-Fort Sam Houston soon. Keep an eye out for details.



“This is a great way to start our Summer Reading Program at JBSA, Hankins said. “We invite all our patrons to the library for the event and hope to generate interest in our new titles and reading for all ages.”



Hankins said this year’s reading program will include weekly activities, crafts, games and prizes from June 6 through August 6.



The goal for JBSA this summer is for participants to read a total of 1 million hours during the summer break, Hankins said.



“DOD support for next year’s program hinges on participation in this year’s reading hours,” he said. “This could mean more activities, giveaways, and funding for JBSA library programs next year.”



The Summer Reading program is particularly important for military families who face more educational challenges since families move frequently, especially during summers, to provide access to fun, educational programs, and learning resources.



The program is open to MWR-services eligible readers of all ages, worldwide.



“Military families face significant educational challenges, especially since moving disrupts schooling,” Hankins said. “Participating in summer reading reduces learning loss during the summer and provides a consistent experience throughout the DOD with the same theme and graphics used at all installations. Families can start the program at one installation and transfer to the program at their next installation.”



For more information, program dates and times, or to register for the JBSA Summer Reading Program, go to: www.jbsalibraries.org. The registration link will open May 16.



Of note, JBSA libraries are now open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays throughout the summer and offer a variety of online resources for audiobooks as well.