Read Beyond the Beaten Path is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at Joint Base San Antonio's three libraries. For more information, program dates and times, or to register, go to: www.jbsalibraries.org. The registration link will open May 16.
Make your way into summer reading at JBSA's libraries
