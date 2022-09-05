Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Make your way into summer reading at JBSA’s libraries

    Make your way into summer reading at JBSA’s libraries

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Read Beyond the Beaten Path is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at Joint Base San Antonio's three libraries. For more information, program dates and times, or to register, go to: www.jbsalibraries.org. The registration link will open May 16.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 15:38
    Photo ID: 7193365
    VIRIN: 220509-F-IW100-0001
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make your way into summer reading at JBSA’s libraries, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Make your way into summer reading at JBSA&rsquo;s libraries

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT