NEX Guam Mini Mart Expands Food Bar 

Photo By Valerie Maigue | NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 12, 2022)

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 12, 2022) – Navy Exchange (NEX) Guam held a soft opening for its expanded food bar at the mini mart on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) May 12.



“This was a food bar expansion project that was created to provide additional food service support to our existing NBG base patrons, as well as support for the new branch Medical/Dental Clinic scheduled to open later this year,” said Tami Duenas, NEX Guam District Operations Manager, Small Stores. “We not only wanted to double the amount of the current offerings of hot and cold foods, but we also wanted to add new varieties of hot foods which will be prepared on site.”



Renovations began on March 7 and were completed this week.



“We have extended the food bar and added a 16 foot island with double the roller grills, siopao steamers, new warmers for bento and pizza varieties, and more coffee varieties,” Duenas said. “We added a prep room adjacent to the food bar that will allow us the ability to cook to our peak demand, as well as introduce new food options in the future.”



The new food items include three varieties of hot bento meals: teriyaki chicken and rice, meatloaf, and Portuguese sausage and rice, and cheese and pepperoni pizzas. This will be in addition to items that were previously served including siopao and hot dogs. The food varieties will be adjusted to suit the needs of NEX patrons, Duenas said.



In addition to the expanded food bar, there are plans to add outdoor seating at the mini mart.



The food bar hours of operation will be from 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. Mini mart store hours are 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, except holidays. Holiday hours are 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.