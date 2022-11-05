NEX Guam Mini Mart Expands Food Bar 

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 12, 2022) - Navy Exchange (NEX) Guam held a soft opening for its expanded food bar at the mini mart on U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) May 12.



The new food items include three varieties of hot bento meals: teriyaki chicken and rice, meatloaf, and Portuguese sausage and rice, and cheese and pepperoni pizzas. This will be in addition to items that were previously served including siopao and hot dogs.



In addition to the expanded food bar, there are plans to add outdoor seating at the mini mart.



The food bar hours of operation will be from 5:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily. Mini mart store hours are 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, except holidays. Holiday hours are 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

