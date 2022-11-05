Military firefighters conduct the Physical Abilities Test

Photo By Lance Cpl. jonathan beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Austin Bennett, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. jonathan beauchamp | U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Austin Bennett, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, picks up an ammo can during a firefighter Physical Ability Test on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 4, 2022. The firefighters’ Physical Ability Test is a tool used to measure how effective a Marine is while performing multiple tasks over a set period. The test consists of 10 tasks that evaluate cardiovascular and strength performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan –U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Firefighter and Rescue, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, conducted the Firefighters Physical Abilities Test on May 5.







The test was originally created at Marine Corps Air Station New River in hopes to have the test be a qualifying factor to enter and maintain the EFR military occupation specialty. Since then, the test has been conducted by MCAS Futenma EFR three times.







“The firefighter physical ability test is a measurement of how effective a Marine is while performing 10 tasks over a set period. During the test, Marines start from a strategy point and carry several heavy objects to an advancing point with a charged water line,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Terrence Moran, a systems chief operator with H&HS, MCAS Futenma, MCIPAC.







The test is intended to establish a baseline for the proficiency and capabilities of each individual firefighter. The service members prepare for the test by tailoring their physical training to cardiovascular endurance and strength training.







EFR has the capabilities to respond to both aircraft and structural emergencies, according to Chief Warrant Officer Ethan Kingsbury, the fire chief with EFR, H&HS, MCAS Futenma. The Marines are responsible for any aircraft-related emergency, he explained. With H&HS being trained to respond to structural emergencies, they often work with other MCIPAC fire departments by offering personnel and equipment when needed, stated Kingsbury.







Approximately 15 Marines and two airmen, 18th Emergency Services, 18th Wing, participated in the test. Each participant was evaluated individually by their leadership.











According to Moran, whichever fire department a Marine is assigned to, confidence and camaraderie are essential. When the Marine conducts this test it highlights their ability to hold his own as part of any team he is assigned.







“I think the PAT can spiritually build up any Marine,” said Kingsbury. “I think that having everyone participate from myself down to the newest Marine, builds camaraderie. I look forward to seeing each and every Marine excel in this training which will lead to mission success.”