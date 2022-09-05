USS Frank Cable Departs Darwin, Australia

Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | DARWIN, Australia. (May 9, 2022) – Capt. Albert Alarcon, commanding officer of the...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | DARWIN, Australia. (May 9, 2022) – Capt. Albert Alarcon, commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), observes bridge operations as the ship departs Darwin, Australia, May 9, 2022. Frank Cable is currently on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz) see less | View Image Page

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) departed Darwin, Australia, May 9.



While in Darwin, the crew conducted pier surveys to ensure the facilities could facilitate expeditionary support to the submarine fleet and allies that may visit Australia’s Northern Territory.



"Mooring in Darwin, Australia was a first-time event for Frank Cable," said Capt. Albert Alarcon, Frank Cable's commanding officer. "Our visit contributed to providing additional options for supporting submarines and surface combatants in the Pacific theater, and we appreciate the unique opportunity to experience Darwin's rich culture and history."



Darwin was Frank Cable’s fourth port visit since departing her homeport of Guam, March 1. Prior to the ship’s port visit to Darwin, Frank Cable moored at the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) base HMAS Stirling in Perth. While there, the hybrid crew of nearly 500 Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners completed exercises with both RAN and U.S. Navy submarines; the exercises included bringing alongside the RAN Collins-class submarine HMAS Farncomb (SSG 74) showcasing that U.S. Navy submarine tenders can provide maintenance and logistics services to Australian allies, if needed.



This deployment is the ship’s second patrol since turning over lead maintenance activity responsibilities in the Indo-Pacific Region with her sister ship, USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), in September 2021.



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable is on patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



