    Red River team member named Drive Chair of the Year

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Story by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Ginger Shirley, Harassment Response Coordinator for Red River Army Depot’s Community Support, was recently named the Drive Chair of the Year by the LifeShare Blood Center. Due to Shirley’s hard work, the amount of blood donations at the depot have increased.

    “Ginger is very involved and unique in the way she engages the team here at Red River,” said Elizabeth Cunningham, Regional Director for LifeShare Blood Center. “The depot has been instrumental in helping us get the blood we needed for the local area.”

    Over the last year, Team Red River has given 489 units of blood. According to Cunningham, every unit of blood can save three lives which equals 1,467 lives saved.

    Blood donations may be made every 56 days.

