Red River team member named Drive Chair of the Year

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Red River Army Depot team member Ginger Shirley, middle, is presented the award for LifeShare Blood Center Drive Chair of the Year by Elizabeth Cunningham, Regional Director for LifeShare. Col. John W. Kredo, RRAD Commander, is also pictured.

Ginger Shirley, Harassment Response Coordinator for Red River Army Depot’s Community Support, was recently named the Drive Chair of the Year by the LifeShare Blood Center. Due to Shirley’s hard work, the amount of blood donations at the depot have increased.



“Ginger is very involved and unique in the way she engages the team here at Red River,” said Elizabeth Cunningham, Regional Director for LifeShare Blood Center. “The depot has been instrumental in helping us get the blood we needed for the local area.”



Over the last year, Team Red River has given 489 units of blood. According to Cunningham, every unit of blood can save three lives which equals 1,467 lives saved.



Blood donations may be made every 56 days.