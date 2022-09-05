Red River team member named Drive Chair of the Year

Red River Army Depot team member Ginger Shirley, middle, is presented the award for LifeShare Blood Center Drive Chair of the Year by Elizabeth Cunningham, Regional Director for LifeShare. Col. John W. Kredo, RRAD Commander, is also pictured.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 15:46
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TX, US
