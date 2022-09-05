Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red River team member named Drive Chair of the Year

    TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Red River Army Depot team member Ginger Shirley, middle, is presented the award for LifeShare Blood Center Drive Chair of the Year by Elizabeth Cunningham, Regional Director for LifeShare. Col. John W. Kredo, RRAD Commander, is also pictured.

    This work, Red River team member named Drive Chair of the Year, by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

