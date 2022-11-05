Exchange Shoppers Can Show Dad Some Love with a Big-Screen TV in Mars Father’s Day Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | Show dad some love with a big-screen TV! Enter the Army & Air Force Exchange Service...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Show dad some love with a big-screen TV! Enter the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Mars’ Father’s Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win 1 of 3 TV prizes. Authorized shoppers can enter the sweepstakes at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes May 13 through June 9. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Mars are celebrating dads with a chance to win a big-screen TV just in time for Father’s Day.



From May 13 to June 9, authorized shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win one of three $1,500 Exchange gift cards that can be used to purchase a big-screen TV at their local Exchange or on ShopMyExchange.com.



“Whether you’re looking for a TV for yourself or as a surprise for dad, you can find the big-screen of your dreams at the Exchange,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This sweepstakes will let three members of the military community kick their feet up and enjoy some well-deserved relaxation.”



For rules and to enter, shoppers, including honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians and retirees, can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected on or about June 11.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.4 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange