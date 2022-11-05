The 310th Space Wing’s new director of psychological health

Courtesy Photo | Hillary Mooney, the 310th Space Wing director of psychological health, stands in her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Hillary Mooney, the 310th Space Wing director of psychological health, stands in her office on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 28, 2022. Mooney manages and promotes the wing's psychological health program, which provides counseling, emotional support and referral resources to address the challenges Airmen or their family members may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Collins) see less | View Image Page

The 310th Space Wing now has full-time mental health professional dedicated to serving its Reserve Citizen Airmen.



Hillary Mooney joined the wing as the new director of psychological health in April and manages the wing’s Psychological Health Program, which provides counseling, emotional support and referral services to help Airmen facing psychological challenges.



Mooney, a U.S. Army veteran who has spent the last 15 years working for various agencies providing mental health and social services for military members, sought the job to be able to provide direct support to service members and be connected with them.



“It’s hard to explain, but the camaraderie you find inside a military unit is unlike anything in the civilian world,” she said.



The stated goal of the Psychological Health Program is "Creating Strength through Resilience." Through this program, the Air Force demonstrates its commitment to the overall health of Airmen and their families, which promotes resiliency and ensures operational readiness.



“It’s important to remember stress doesn’t discriminate,” said Mooney. “My door is open regardless of rank. If you have a concern we can sit down and get you the resources you need.”



Mooney encourages people to view mental health as important to their overall wellbeing as their physical health. “The first steps in cultivating resilience can be the hardest; however, we increase the likelihood of successfully navigating an already-difficult situation if concerns are addressed early,” she said.



Wing members can contact Ms. Mooney via email at hillary.mooney@us.af.mil or call (719) 567-6313.