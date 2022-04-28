Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 310th Space wing receives a new director of psychological health

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    310th Space Wing

    Hillary Mooney, the 310th Space Wing director of psychological health, stands in her office on Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, April 28, 2022. Mooney manages and promotes the wing's psychological health program, which provides counseling, emotional support and referral resources to address the challenges Airmen or their family members may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Codie Collins)

    The 310th Space Wing&rsquo;s new director of psychological health

    TAGS

    mental health
    Resiliency
    310th Space Wing
    310 sw
    Reserve Resilient

