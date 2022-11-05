Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023

    Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Innovators need to take steps now to prepare to submit their game-changing ideas to compete in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition, opening June 1.

    “The Air Force will be using their latest application, the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network, or GAIN app, hosted on the Department of Defense Platform One, to track all submissions into this year’s competition,” said Bethany Weiser, AFMC Spark Tank lead. “We will open the AFMC competition on June 1, so we want to make sure that our Airmen and civilians have the opportunity to create Platform One and GAIN accounts ahead of time so that they are ready on day one of the competition.”

    To create a Platform One account, individuals should visit https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. Users will need to associate their CAC card with the Platform One application. After this action is complete, the application will be accessible via username and password.

    After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil/. The GAIN application will be used for all levels of the Spark Tank competition.

    “The GAIN app also has some great resources that can help Airmen prepare winning packages ahead of competition launch. We particularly encourage all to check out the challenge statement guidance, which is a great resource for writing winning submissions,” said Weiser.

    For additional information on the 2023 Spark Tank competition, individuals can email afmc.cdx.workflow@us.af.mil.

    The AFMC Spark Tank competition will launch on June 1.

    This work, Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

