Innovators need to take steps now to prepare to submit their game-changing ideas to compete in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition, opening June 1.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:19 Photo ID: 7190005 VIRIN: 220511-F-JT962-0011 Resolution: 937x648 Size: 168.54 KB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.