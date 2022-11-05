Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023

    Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Innovators need to take steps now to prepare to submit their game-changing ideas to compete in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition, opening June 1.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7190005
    VIRIN: 220511-F-JT962-0011
    Resolution: 937x648
    Size: 168.54 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023, by Michele Ruff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Innovators: Take action now for Spark Tank 2023

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT