BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools

Photo By Kevin Larson | Liberty County School System leaders and board members, Fort Stewart representatives,...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Larson | Liberty County School System leaders and board members, Fort Stewart representatives, the Georgia state superintendent and Bradwell Institute students, many of whom are military children, pose following the ceremony recognizing Bradwell Institute as a Military Flagship School May 10. see less | View Image Page

Bradwell Institute and Midway Middle School were named Military Flagship schools by the Georgia Department of Education recently. Both schools held ceremonies on May 10 to celebrate the milestone.

Fort Stewart garrison commander Col. Manny Ramirez said at the Bradwell Institute ceremony the recognition of two more schools in the county as flagships is a testament to the efforts made to provide for military children.

“On behalf of all of us, thank you very much for all you do for us, and our children and for Fort Stewart,” Ramirez said.

In a statement, Superintendent of Liberty County Schools Dr. Franklin Perry said he was proud of the two schools bringing the total to four for the county.

“Military students and families are an integral part of our school district and it is our mission to reach every student,” Perry said. “The addition of these two schools brings our total to four Military Flagship schools out of only 19 total Flagship schools named in the state of Georgia. We are very proud of these newly named schools and everything they do to help their military students and families.”

The previously named flagship schools are Waldo Pafford Elementary and Snelson-Golden Middle School.

During the May 10 ceremony at Bradwell, Perry said he hopes to continue the school system’s winning streak.

“Our goal is to make all 15 of our schools Military Flagship schools,” Perry said.

State Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement his goal remains supporting military families and students.

“It remains a top priority of my administration to ensure children of military families receive support in

Georgia’s public schools,” Woods said. “The Military Flagship School Award spotlights schools that go above and beyond to serve and support these students and their families, ensuring that

Georgia will have the most military-friendly schools in the nation.”

The Military Flagship School Award recognizes schools going above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for military students and their families. Military Flagship Schools provide specific outreach services to military families and recognize and accommodate their unique needs.

Midway Middle maintains positive working relationships with the on-post feeder school and counselors visit classrooms to help prepare students for the transition. Bradwell Institute hosts a webpage tailored to military families with links for needed services and to help students get acclimated. New students at both schools are partnered with Student Ambassadors who are trained through a joint venture with Fort Stewart’s School Liaison. These ambassadors provide tours and introduce teachers to help newcomers acclimate to their new school culture. Both schools also have Military Family Life Counselors (MFLC) who help with school adjustment, behavioral and emotional concerns, deployment adjustments, and communication. Additionally, the district level Military Coordinator and School Social Workers assist families with unusual circumstances or more complex needs.