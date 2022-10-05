Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools

    BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Liberty County School System leaders and board members, Fort Stewart representatives, the Georgia state superintendent and Bradwell Institute students, many of whom are military children, pose following the ceremony recognizing Bradwell Institute as a Military Flagship School May 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:06
    Photo ID: 7189998
    VIRIN: 220510-O-WJ404-594
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC IMCOM Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT