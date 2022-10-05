Liberty County School System leaders and board members, Fort Stewart representatives, the Georgia state superintendent and Bradwell Institute students, many of whom are military children, pose following the ceremony recognizing Bradwell Institute as a Military Flagship School May 10.
This work, BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BI, Midway Middle named Military Flagship schools
