Cadets, faculty receive awards during 16th annual Coach K Awards Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Mike Krzyzewski (center) stands with the awardees of the 16th annual Coach Mike Krzyzewski Teaching Character Through Sport Awards May 5 in the Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center. From left to right: Dr. Drew VanDam (Company Athletics Sport Educator/Ultimate Frisbee), Col. Michael Benson (Competitive Club Athletics/Water Polo), Class of 2022 Cadet James Irish (Company Athletics/Basketball), Class of 2022 Cadet Mitch Gilley (Competitive Club Athletics/Climbing), Class of 2022 Cadet Aaron Duhart (Corps Squad/Basketball) and Martha Rowley (Corps Squad/Womenʼs Tennis). (Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications)

Now in its 16th year, the annual Coach Mike Krzyzewski Teaching Character Through Sport Awards Ceremony recognizes the character and devotion to excellence displayed by cadet leaders in the Corps of Cadets and within the staff, faculty and coaches on May 5 at the U.S. Military Academy.



The Cadet Mess Hall filled with cadets as they readied themselves with anticipation at their tables to heed multiple decadesʼ worth of wisdom from Coach K himself.



“Fifty-seven years ago, I came to West Point as a new cadet. I didnʼt know what to expect, and I got a hell of a lot more than I expected,ˮ Krzyzewski said. “In the last 57 years, 47 of them has been as a basketball coach and what I learned at the academy has been the foundation for everything that Iʼve done during my career.ˮ



Throughout his lengthy career as a Duke University menʼs basketball coach, Krzyzewski has amassed a collection of accolades, winning five NCAA national championships, 12 Final Fours and three Olympic Gold Medals, among other achievements.



On top of earning his way into the Army West Point Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, he also amassed 1,196 victories while leading the Blue Devils for 41 seasons — holding the title as the all-time winningest college basketball coach.



With all his victories, Krzyzewski said one of the most valuable aspects of winning is leading with character, which is a big part of what West Point indoctrinates to its cadets.



“Character is what this ceremony is about and there is no school in the world that teaches character better than the U.S. Military Academy,ˮ Krzyzewski said. “Former President Teddy Roosevelt said, ‘the person in the arena wants to be in the arena.’ In my 47 years, Iʼve been in the collegiate arena 1,600 times. I want you to know, though, that I was never in the arena alone.ˮ



Coach K added that being an effective leader means never going into the “arenaˮ alone. The cadets will ready themselves to perform at the highest standards after commissioning as second lieutenants and joining the U.S. Army. However, he explained that character development does not stop after leaving the academy.



“West Point has given you character. Itʼs developed your mental and physical toughness, but you (still) have a lot to learn,ˮ Krzyzewski said. “When you step into the arena, you can be physically and mentally tough, and your unit can be physically and mentally tough, but just doing that will not allow you to win."



The cadets, Coach K added, will have the privilege of taking men and women into the arena from diverse backgrounds, different ages, races and different levels of education. However, unless the future leaders find common ground with all of those attributes in mind, they will be unsuccessful in their endeavors.



“So, whatʼs common ground?ˮ Coach K asked the audience. “Common ground is teams going into the arena morally and ethically connected. They have a value system. A values team and a values culture is what wins.ˮ



As the ceremony concluded, Class of 2022 Cadets Aaron Duhart, Mitch Gilley and James Irish received the Coach K Teaching Character Through Sport awards for performing, at the highest standard, in their perspective sports categories.



“It was an honor to represent my teammates, coaches and family as the Corps Squad recipient of this award,ˮ Duhart said. “I am a product of the incredible culture that exists within Army West Point men’s basketball. Thank you to Coach Jimmy Allen and Mike Yankovich for entrusting me to lead as a co-captain with Joshua Caldwell, encouraging me to be myself always, and empowering me through the highs and lows of both life and college basketball.ˮ



In the same way, Gilley received the Competitive Club Athletics award, while Irish received the Company Athletics award.



In addition, Col. Michael Benson won the CCA officer-in-charge award for his efforts, to include coaching water polo. Dr. Drew VanDam received the CA Sports educator award, and Martha Rowley earned the CS award for coaching womenʼs tennis.



“The battle in the arena can be won by anybody on your team ... and there is no team in the world that displays selfless service better than the United States Army,ˮ Krzyzewski concluded.